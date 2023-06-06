Call2Recycle Canada, already a leader in operational excellence, raises the bar with ISO 9001 certification

Toronto, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Call2Recycle Canada, Inc, the leading not-for-profit organization for battery collection and recycling in Canada, announced today that it has earned ISO 9001 certification. This adds to Call2Recycle’s extensive list of certifications and makes Call2Recycle one of the only recycling organizations to be certified in Canada to four recognized standards including:

R2:2013 (Responsible Recycling Standard)

ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System)

ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System)

ISO 9001 (Quality Management System)

The addition of ISO 9001 cements Call2Recycle’s leadership in the field and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement as a transparent, compliant, and best-in-class recycling organization.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems and one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards worldwide. Call2Recycle has met these stringent technical and quality benchmarks and now joins a leading group of organizations that have worked to enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen assurance of conformity to applicable regulatory requirements.

The successful achievement of ISO 9001 certification was the result of a collective effort and an informed approach that leveraged the vision of management, strong collaboration, and support from stakeholders. Call2Recycle’s core processes were identified, defined, and thoroughly documented to ensure compliance with rigorous ISO 9001 standards.

For 25 years, Call2Recycle has emphasized regulatory compliance, effective cost management, transparency, responsiveness, and safety. This ISO 9001 certification reaffirms this vision and bestows Call2Recycle with a significant point of differentiation.

“We are proud to have earned the ISO 9001 certification, which formally recognizes our commitment to the very highest standards of operation. These high standards have made Call2Recycle a leading national organization for 25 years. With R2, ISO 14001/45001 and now ISO 9001 to our credit, our members know that Call2Recycle is ready to fulfill their regulatory obligations with a transparent, simple, and thoroughly audited program,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada.

Program members, such as those who manufacture, sell, license, or import batteries, already rely on Call2Recycle to fulfill their provincial regulatory obligations. These, and other partners involved in the collection, sortation, and transportation of batteries can now point to Call2Recycle’s ISO 9001 certification as an extra assurance of its rigorous audit procedures for downstream management and support for complex battery solutions including eMobility.

With this certification, Call2Recycle aims to extend its service offering as the trusted battery recycling partner for Canadian industries, municipalities, and governments, supporting their waste diversion and net-zero emissions targets for the next decade and beyond.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kgs) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

