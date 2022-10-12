Calypso Pay Merges With TheWatch to Build a Crypto-Native Fintech Ecosystem

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, and TheWatch, a blockchain analytics platform, have merged to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. The combined company will be known as Calypso Group and led by current TheWatch CEO, Svyat Dorofeev.

Calypso Group aims to bring modern fintech experience to the world of web3 and let businesses accept payments in crypto, confirm their origin for regulatory purposes, run payouts and payroll. The group will provide a comprehensive set of solutions integrated out of the box with flexible pricing:

Calypso Pay, a crypto processing platform that lets merchants receive payments in crypto from their clients and pay their partners and workers almost instantly with minimal commissions. Users can create invoices and use the payment widget to accept payments or charge subscriptions with advanced analytics on top. Calypso Pay even provides a dedicated management module for crypto treasuries to cover their specific needs.

WatchBlock, a SaaS platform for tracing and monitoring transactions. WatchBlock helps customers ensure their incoming payments didn’t originate in dark markets or crypto mixers. WatchBlock is integrated with multiple KYC providers, including Crystal and Tokenscope, to ensure you get up-to-date information and stay compliant.

WatchData provides web3 developers with a suite of tools, enhanced APIs, and superior infrastructure to drastically simplify building blockchain apps. The platform acts as the internal tooling for Calypso Group and is available to enterprise customers.

“By merging into a single company, we can provide our customers with a complete set of solutions covering all their needs regarding payments in crypto”, says Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of Calypso Group. “We aim to bring the modern fintech experience to the world of crypto and help projects and DAOs accept, send and track payments in an easy and compliant way”.

“This strategic decision is a pivotal point in our long relationship with TheWatch”, says Alexey Korneev, Operations Director at Calypso Pay. “We’ve already worked closely before launching our Tron Mass Payouts functionality. Our products are highly complementary, so merging into a single entity will enable us to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem and drive continued innovation”.

“We have known Dorofeev for many years and closely worked before,” says Ruslan Mannanov, CFO at Calypso Pay. “We’re happy to continue this journey under his management and believe this will allow us to bring the value of crypto to millions of customers”.

Payments made using cryptocurrencies are expected to surpass $10 billion in 2022, and this volume grew by 177.3% between 2020 and 2021. Nearly 13% of US adults own crypto by the end of the year, with most of them using their crypto for transactions. The number of crypto payment users is expected to expand at high double-digit rates through 2023. 85% of US merchants say enabling crypto payments is a high priority.

About Calypso Group

Calypso Group is building a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. It provides a comprehensive set of products and services helping customers accept payments in crypto, confirm their origin for regulatory purposes, run payouts and payroll. Calypso Pay facilitates crypto acquiring, even for subscriptions and payments to vendors and workers. WatchBlock provides tracking and monitoring for transactions and provides insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management. For more information please visit calypso.finance



