Cameo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for MAX Molybdenum Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cameo Industries Corp. (TSX Venture: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “Company” or “Cameo”) announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) for its MAX Molybdenum Mine (“MAX Mine”) located in the Kootenay region of British Columbia. The Technical Report was prepared by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and is titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the MAX Molybdenum Mine Project, BC, Canada” with an effective date of October 21, 2019. The Technical Report can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The purpose of this Technical Report was to consolidate all significant historical and current information on the MAX Mine and to provide recommendations for future exploration and development of the project. The Technical Report also reports that the MAX Mine does not have current mineral resources.All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared by, and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Cameo Industries Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP. “Lucas Birdsall” For more information contact:

(778) 549-6714Or Email: lucas@iacinvest.com

www.cameocobalt.com

