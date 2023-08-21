Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides a Notice of Change of Auditor

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) announces that it has changed its auditors from KPMG LLP (“Former Auditor”) to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective August 14, 2023.

At the request of the Corporation, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Corporation effective August 14, 2023, and the board of directors of the Corporation appointed the Successor Auditor as the Corporation’s auditor effective August 14, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports on the Corporation’s financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Former Auditor’s appointment as auditor and ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) (Part 4.11) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Corporation and filed on SEDAR.

