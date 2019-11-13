Canada Goose Flying High

Wednesday, November 13, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CBJ — Canada Goose Holdings is flying high with success, having beat its own expectations for the second quarter.  The company has reported a profit of $60.6-million thanks largely to revenue growth of 25% compared with the same quarter of 2018.

The Toronto-based company, which is known for its luxury parkas, had total revenue of $294 million in the quarter, up from $230.2 million last year.

Much of the growth over the past 12 months is largely attributable to the company’s success in Asia.

