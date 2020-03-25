Canada Goose Making Medical Gear for COVID-19 Fight

CBJ — Canada Goose, known for its high-end winter apparel, has announced it will use manufacturing facilities in Toronto and Winnipeg to produce medical gear to assist frontline workers in the battle against the COVID-19 virus.

Canada Goose will be making scrubs and patient gowns as of next week.

The initial plan is to make 10,000 units, which will be donated at no cost.

“Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in health-care facilities, and they need help,” said president and CEO Dani Reiss, in a media release.

Canada Goose was founded in 1957 by Polish immigrant Sam Tick, under the name Metro Sportswear. The company manufactures a wide range of jackets, parkas, vests, hats and gloves.

