Canada’s First Compound Fertilizer Manufacturing Facility to Supply Domestic, Export Markets

MAITLAND, Ontario, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanguard Crop Nutrition Inc. (VCN Canada) has begun construction on a first-of-its-kind compound fertilizer manufacturing facility in Maitland, Ontario. “There is no better time than now to build and safeguard Canada’s manufacturing and supply of next-generation crop nutrition solutions,” said Ryan Brophy, VCN Canada’s CEO.

VCN Canada will onshore the manufacturing of multi-nutrient compound fertilizers, previously made in Eastern Europe and imported to Canada and the Americas. The site will begin production of already commercially available compound fertilizers ELEVEN Superstart, and soon-to-be-launched Soy7 MAX and Pulse8.

“Supply chain disruptions and recent offshore production quality are serious issues for farmers on this side of the Atlantic, and VCN Canada will help correct that,” said Brophy. Equally important, he explains, is the fact that VCN Canada will manufacture compound fertilizers designed to enhance soil health, capture carbon, and reduce product waste. “A win-win-win for producers, people and the planet.”

One of the benefits of compound fertilizers is that each granule contains a balance of nutrients that increases efficiency, reduces product waste, and minimizes nutrient loss. “This is something that conventional blended fertilizers simply cannot do,” said Brophy.

VCN Canada will focus on regenerative agriculture and on-farm climate change mitigation. The manufacturing processes will allow VCN Canada to admix mineral and organic components with conventional ingredients to achieve remineralization, carbon dioxide removal (via enhanced rock weathering), and nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions reductions.

The manufacturing site, strategically located beside the St. Lawrence Seaway, Highway 401, and mainline rail, will open in 2024 with a 25 MT/hr production capacity. The project will provide local and indirect jobs throughout the construction phase and continuing through to ongoing manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.

“It’s an exciting day and time for farmers across Canada and the Americas,” said Brophy. “This is the first step to providing a secure supply of fertilizers developed to improve food security and make tangible in-soil contributions to fighting climate change.”

Vanguard Crop Nutrition Inc. (VCN Canada) is a Canadian manufacturer of specialized precision compound fertilizers for North, Central and South American multi-crop applications. VCN Canada is a V6Ag company.

