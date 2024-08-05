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Canada’s first “talking statue” debuts at Banting House this summer—hear from Sir Frederick Banting himself

Canada’s first “talking statue” debuts at Banting House this summer—hear from Sir Frederick Banting himself

CBJ Newsmakers

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