CANADA’S PREMIER WELLNESS & SOCIAL CLUB EXPANDS TO OTTAWA

Ottawa, ON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altea Active, one of Canada’s most dynamic active-lifestyle brands, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Ottawa market, with its newest wellness and social club, opening in late 2024.

Located at RioCan’s 1660 Carling Street site, Altea Active Ottawa will offer over 129,000 square-feet of boutique studio fitness, state-of-the-art strength and cardio, personal and small-group training, and luxury hospitality.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Altea Active to the Ottawa community,” says Michael Nolan, Co-founder, and COO of Altea Active. “Much more than a gym, our club is a social wellness experience that offers premium studio fitness programs, equipment, and services to like-minded, wellness-conscious people sharing the same journey. Our mission since day one has been to elevate and encourage the social connections that organically develop in our clubs.”

Altea’s new Ottawa flagship club will offer 200+ classes per week across nine multi-purpose group-fitness studios: a Hot Yoga Studio; a theatre style Cycle Studio; a Boxing Studio; an AntiGravity Fitness Studio; a Fusion Studio; a Small Group Training Studio; a Private Reformer Pilates Studio; a dedicated Women’s Only Studio, and the Signature Studio featuring HIIT, core, dance, boot camps and other strength and cardio sessions. The club will also feature an 8-court indoor Pickleball club; a 5-lane 25-meter lap pool aquatic centre; a Women’s Only club with top-of-the-line Technogym cardio and strength training machines, as well as a Private Women’s Only fitness studio.

Members will benefit from luxe change rooms equipped with dry saunas and steam cabins, Aveda hair and body products, and haircare by Dyson. Recovery Lounge services will include massage therapy, compression and vibration therapies, and cold plunge immersion, and a Meditation Lounge with its own Himalayan salt wall.

More than a workout space, Altea Active will feature also co-working and social amenities, including: Topgolf Swing Suites sports simulators, and a 6200 sq ft outdoor Sky Deck that will be used for member socials and private functions. The club will also feature comfortable and bright relaxation spaces and informal meeting places including a smoothie bar, Starbucks, and the Catalyst Kitchen & Cocktails, where members and their guests can kick back and relax.

Altea Active Ottawa will also offer an Active Kid’s Club featuring a Mini Gym, arts and crafts, and quiet zones to support members with children ages 0 to 11 years.

For the latest updates and details around membership, sign-up for the e-newsletter at: www.alteaactive.com

– 30 –

About Altea Active:

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, Altea Active is a Canadian active lifestyle brand that creates premium facilities offering the best in fitness, wellness and social amenities and services.



Altea Active is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by bringing balance to the most important aspects of our lives – community, family and mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Altea Active currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000 square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Opened in November 2019), and a new 89,000 square-foot social wellness club in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood (Opened in March 2022). A 43,000 square-foot Vancouver location has recently opened its presentation centre located at 102 East 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC, and is slated to open in the fall of 2023. Visit AlteaActive.com for more information.

Website: www.alteaactive.com

Altea Active Ottawa: 1660 Carling Street

Media Assets: gallery available here

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers