Canada’s Unions: Pandemic Recovery Must Prioritize Affordability for Families

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada election tour stopped in the Toronto riding of Davenport today with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Alejandra Bravo.

“Workers and their families in Davenport are still struggling to recover from the pandemic,” said Rousseau, the CLC’s Executive Vice-President. “Housing costs are skyrocketing, affordable child care spaces are hard to come by, and essentials like medicine are straining family budgets. We are canvassing with candidates like Alejandra Bravo, who is committed to a recovery that invests in affordable housing, child care spaces and universal pharmacare.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“Canada’s unions are crossing the country in support of candidates who will prioritize a workers-centred recovery,” said CLC President Bea Bruske. “We need a recovery focused on alleviating inequality and providing decent work for all. This means creating good jobs that offer decent pay, benefits and a path to unionization. It also means investing in key areas like child care and housing, so that workers can actually afford to live where they work.”

Over the next several weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be engaging voters and campaigning for real solutions to lost jobs; for strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; for investing in disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net with affordable housing and child care; and for tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

