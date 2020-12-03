Canadian Celiac Association offers up to $30,000 for celiac disease research

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) has opened its request for two grant proposals in aid of research in the field of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

The first, the Dr. J.A. Campbell Research Award, offers a grant of up to $25,000 for research projects in Canada of a scientific, applied science, and/or medical nature relevant to celiac disease, dermatitis herpetiformis, and/or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or the socio-economic implications of delayed diagnosis and/or living with these conditions.The second is the Dr. J. A. Campbell Young Investigator Award, which bestows $5,000 for research into celiac disease and/or gluten sensitivity to students and those who have recently completed degrees/training.For the next three years, the CCA is particularly interested in research that is geared towards investigating vulnerable populations or under-investigated communities related to celiac disease such as individuals who are impoverished, food at risk, newcomers, racialized and/or indigenous communities; however, applications are not limited to this subject area.These awards are open to all types of relevant research.Established in 2000, the Dr. J. A. Campbell Research Fund is used to continue the valuable work begun by Dr. Campbell, investigating and reporting on all aspects of celiac disease and the gluten-free diet, and to encourage others in the field who share this interest. Since its inception, the CCA has distributed just under $400,000 in grant money to Canadian researchers. It is the only celiac-specific research-granting program in Canada.Applications for both awards will be accepted if submitted on or before February 15, 2021. Visit the website for eligibility and application details.For more details, please contact Melissa Secord.Quote: Elena Verdu, Principal Investigator, Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine

Director, Axenic Gnotobiotic Unit, McMaster University“The first peer-reviewed funding I obtained for realizing my dream of building a long-term research program in celiac disease was the CCA’s James A. Campbell Research Grant. The CCA and its Professional Advisory Council understood the need for such research, and this seed grant was fundamental in allowing me to build a solid base, from where to grow. Today, the Farncombe Institute at McMaster University houses a thriving basic-clinical program in celiac disease, with the first adult celiac clinic in Canada.”Quote: Janet Bolton, CCA National President“Celiac disease research is severely underfunded compared to many other digestive diseases, let alone mainstream health conditions. There is often a lack of respect for how serious this autoimmune genetic disorder is which impacts one percent of the world’s population. Thanks to donors, CCA has been able to take a leadership role in funding Canadian research to help improve diagnosis rates and empower people living with the disease to live better lives.”Quote: Dr. Donald Duerksen, Gastroenterologist, St. Boniface Hospital, CCA Professional Advisory Council Chair“CCA is particularly proud of its James A. Campbell Young Investigator Award. This award has been a catalyst to launching the careers of many of today’s leading researchers in the field of celiac disease and gluten disorders.”About the Canadian Celiac AssociationThe Canadian Celiac Association / L’Association canadienne de la maladie coeliaque, a volunteer-based federally registered charitable organization, empowers people who are adversely affected by gluten. It was founded in 1972 and continues to be a source of science-based information, fostering research and encouraging mutual support among the gluten-free community. The association serves people with celiac disease, dermatitis herpetiformis and gluten disorders through its affiliated chapters across Canada.Media Contact: Melissa Secord, National Executive Director

E: Melissa.secord@celiac.ca

M: 416.451.6898



CBJ Newsmakers