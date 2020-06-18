Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, University of Saskatchewan and Mental Health Commission of Canada Highlight Benefits of Pets During COVID-19

OTTAWA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new resource on how the connection between humans and animals can reduce stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic has been released by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan’s PAWS Your Stress Therapy Dog Program and the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC).

Coping with Stress, Anxiety and Substance Use During COVID-19: How Animals Can Help includes examples of simple activities to do with a pet to cope, as well as information on how to access the University of Saskatchewan’s PAWS Your Stress virtual therapy dog program. It also provides tips for how pets and therapy animals can help reduce the harms associated with using alcohol, cannabis and other substances.This poster builds on two recent resources developed by CCSA in partnership with MHCC. Coping with Stress, Anxiety and Substance Use During COVID-19 and Managing Stress, Anxiety and Substance Use During Covid-19: A Resource for Healthcare Providers are tip sheets to help people recognize and cope with stress, anxiety and substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic.For more information contact:Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, Media Relations: media@ccsa.ca

Mental Health Commission of Canada, Media Relations: media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

University of Saskatchewan, Media Relations: Victoria Dinh, victoria.dinh@usask.ca CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of the Government of Canada.



