Canadian Gaming Association Applauds Ontario on Moving iGaming Forward

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) today applauds the Government of Ontario’s decision to move forward with legislation to make internet gambling (iGaming) a reality in this province and to ensure that the people of Ontario have access to safe and legal gambling options online.

iGaming has been gaining acceptance in Canada for more than a decade, with more people expressing an interest to see it legalized with a proper regulatory oversight. Canadians have long embraced this form of online entertainment and Ontarians are playing online on a daily basis. As we have seen in jurisdictions around the world and across the United States, iGaming is mainstream, popular, and getting bigger every year.“As we grapple with the economic recovery from COVID-19, it will be helpful for Ontario to generate revenue from the licensing and taxation of offshore online operators who qualify to operate in Ontario,” said Paul Burns, President & CEO of the CGA. “It will also allow land-based casino operators to access online gaming, enabling them to diversify their entertainment options and interact with customers outside of property walls.”Government oversight in iGaming through agencies such as the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is essential, as there is an important regulatory role in providing both a level playing field in terms of standards and a safe and secure environment for Ontarians who wish to play online.Responsible gambling programs for iGaming are extensive, and thanks to the inherent role of technology, online operators offer rigorous controls when it comes to recreating events and preventing underage and excluded play.Ontario’s highly skilled workforce, investment in technology, digital tax credits, and vibrant communities will prove an attractive combination for international operators looking for a place to build and invest in technology development.By advancing Ontario’s iGaming initiative, Ontario can begin to capture important a new revenue source while encouraging investment in the Ontario economy through tax revenue, employment opportunities, purchasing goods and services and establishing a presence here in Ontario.About the Canadian Gaming Association

