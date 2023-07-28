Canadian Grain Commission repeals grading changes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to stakeholder concerns, the Canadian Grain Commission is repealing the alignment of primary and export tolerances for test weight and total foreign material for all grades of the following classes of wheat:

Canada Western Red Spring (CWRS)

Canada Western Hard White Spring (CWHWS)

Canada Western Extra Strong (CWES)

Canada Western Soft White Spring (CWSWS)

Canada Northern Hard Red (CNHR)

The alignment of total foreign material tolerances for Canada Western Amber Durum (CWAD) is also being repealed.

Changes to the tolerances announced in the Canada Gazette, Part II on July 19, 2023 will be repealed as soon as possible.

The Canadian Grain Commission is the federal agency responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada’s grain quality standards. Its programs result in shipments of grain that consistently meet contract specifications for quality, safety and quantity. The Canadian Grain Commission regulates the grain industry to protect producers’ rights and ensure the integrity of grain transactions.



