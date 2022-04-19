CANADIAN HEARING SERVICES HITS A RECORD 500,000 VIRTUAL CLIENT VISITS

Toronto, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Click here for ASL

Canadian Hearing Services, Canada’s industry-leading provider of professional services, products, and education for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals, accomplishes an unprecedented delivery of 500,000 virtual client visits for the Deaf and hard of hearing communities since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our organization provides essential services, which cannot be obtained elsewhere, for the Deaf and hard of hearing communities. When the pandemic was first declared, it was imperative that we develop a virtual service delivery model to ensure no interruption to the critical services that our clients rely on Canadian Hearing Services to provide. Our team has worked tirelessly over the past two years to create and deliver an innovative approach to virtual service delivery while ensuring quality care and diligence given the unique challenges faced by our clients,” said Julia N. Dumanian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Hearing Services. “Excellence and professionalism are at the heart of everything we do, from clinical and social services to emergency requests, twenty-four hours a day. This record service achievement demonstrates how Canadian Hearing Services continues to deliver on its 80-year promise of providing leading-edge hearing health care services for our clients and their families.”

By pivoting to virtual platforms, Canadian Hearing Services has been able to dramatically increase the number of clients served, the number of interactions handled per individual, as well as accepting and treating thousands of new health and social service clients in the hard of hearing and Deaf communities. To ensure the highest quality of care is always being delivered, clients are surveyed after each appointment about their virtual service experience with Canadian Hearing Services. Results indicate that 93% of respondents have a high satisfaction level with the virtual services received, while 97% have indicated they would continue to use the virtual services, even once physical appointments resumed.

“I want to thank Canadian Hearing Services for helping so many Ontarians stay connected to the vital services they need,” said Ontario Premier, The Honourable Doug Ford. “Deaf and hard of hearing Ontarians rely on these critical healthcare services, now more than ever. Canadian Hearing Services is a valued community partner that continues to step up and provide essential services to vulnerable Ontarians and we are so grateful for everything they do.”

“Congratulations to Canadian Hearing Services for achieving this significant milestone of serving 500,000 clients virtually since the start of the pandemic,” said Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, The Honourable Christine Elliott. “It is wonderful to see Ontario organizations like CHS demonstrating such flexibility and innovation in the face of adversity as they continue meeting the needs of Ontarians.”

“The safety and protection of our most vulnerable communities was of paramount importance to our government during the pandemic. The Deaf and hard of hearing communities, which includes seniors, and individuals with other disabilities, were relying on the services provided by Canadian Hearing Services,” said The Honourable Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “We are grateful and impressed by the leading-edge work being done by Canadian Hearing Services, especially in such a critical and challenging time.”

About Canadian Hearing Services

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has been an industry-leading provider of professional services, products and education that empower people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to overcome barriers to participation. Canadian Hearing Services is the largest and only Accredited organization of its kind in North America.

