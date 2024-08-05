Canadian Hearing Services launches Auracast™ for accessible business and public services across Canada

Toronto, ON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASL

Future-ready, inclusive, and simple to deploy

Canadian Hearing Services today announced the national launch of next-generation assistive audio solutions incorporating Auracast™, the first broadcast audio technology designed for multi-platform accessibility while also providing a breakthrough in assistive listening. Built on Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio, Auracast allows venues to broadcast live audio from counters or PA systems directly to personal devices including compatible hearing aids, earbuds, and smartphones.

This innovation reduces barriers to hearing due to disparate hearing assistive devices, thereby improving service experiences and expanding inclusive access across public spaces. With adoption rapidly accelerating, it is projected that 50% of hearing aids will be Auracast compatible by 2026 and 100% by 2030. As well, an impressive 90% of smartphones will support Auracast by 2027, making this a critical moment for organizations to future-proof accessibility and deliver inclusive experiences.

“With over 85 years of leadership in hearing accessibility, Canadian Hearing Services is proud to be able to bring Auracast to Canada as a practical, scalable way to create barrier-free environments,” said Julia Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Hearing Services. “From front-counter service to classrooms and terminals, we are pairing proven next-generation technology with our expert guidance to deliver clearer communication with confidence and care.”

The Kitchener Public Library is among the first providers in Canada to partner with Canadian Hearing Services to invest in Auracast as part of their accessibility initiatives. “Accessibility isn’t an add-on — it’s central to lifelong learning and community wellbeing. Hearing loops, such as hybrid loop and Auracast systems, at every Kitchener Public Library location makes that commitment real for everyone,” said David Mason, Strategist, Inclusive Experiences at Kitchener Public Library.

Purpose-built for real-world environments

Auracast from Canadian Hearing Services is designed to meet the needs of public- facing services and businesses:

Fu ture-ready technology: Built on Auracast™, the evolution of assistive audio.

Built on Auracast™, the evolution of assistive audio. Hy b r i d compatibility: Works alongside traditional hearing induction loops for phased or large-area deployments.

Works alongside traditional hearing induction loops for phased or large-area deployments. In c lu s i v e by design: Benefits people who are hard of hearing and improves clarity for everyone in noisy spaces.

Benefits people who are hard of hearing and improves clarity for everyone in noisy spaces. Simple & scalable: Plug-and-play counter and soundfield systems; large-area solutions integrate with existing AV/PA.

Plug-and-play counter and soundfield systems; large-area solutions integrate with existing AV/PA. Compliance-ready: Supports AODA, ACA inclusive service delivery. Built for real-world inclusion.

Clearer sound. Smarter accessibility. Everywhere.

Municipal & community services: Auracast systems improve accessibility at service counters and in shared spaces like council chambers, helping reduce complaints and strengthen public trust.

Auracast systems improve accessibility at service counters and in shared spaces like council chambers, helping reduce complaints and strengthen public trust. T ra n s i t, airports & venues: From check-in counters to PA systems, Auracast makes every interaction and announcement accessible through the personal devices travelers already carry.

From check-in counters to PA systems, Auracast makes every interaction and announcement accessible through the personal devices travelers already carry. Schools & education: Portable classroom soundfield systems that connect to students’ own Auracast-compatible devices, eliminating costly receivers while ensuring equal education access, without stigma.

Portable classroom soundfield systems that connect to students’ own Auracast-compatible devices, eliminating costly receivers while ensuring equal education access, without stigma. Healthcare settings: Auracast makes both counter communication and hospital announcements clear, supporting patient safety, effective care, and health equity.

Auracast solutions from Canadian Hearing Services are available now across Canada.

Organizations can request a demo or book a consultation to assess your needs and how solutions can fit with your existing infrastructure.

About Canadian Hearing Services

We empower lives. Proudly Canadian since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services is the country’s leader in accessibility, programs, services, education, and products that enable the Deaf and hard of hearing community to overcome barriers to participation. Building on 85 years of experience, we deliver leading-edge accessibility solutions, clinical and social services. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards, as recognized by Accreditation Canada’s Exemplary Standing. We offer scholarships to students in need across the country, and we are the largest nonprofit organization in Canada funding research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing people.

Media Contact:

Lisa Flowers, Marketing and Communications

[email protected] 647-327-1344

Product & demos:

Inclusive Audio Solutions for Public Spaces | Canadian Hearing Services



