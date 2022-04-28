Canadian Institute of Actuaries celebrates the legacy of its volunteers

OTTAWA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is proud to present its Lifetime Award to CIA members Brian Burnell (posthumously), James Christie, Neville Henderson, David Oakden, and Robert Stapleford as part of the 2022 CIA Legacy Awards. This newly established award acknowledges actuarial leaders who have contributed to the success of the profession through their volunteer activities with the Institute.

Volunteers of the CIA and new Fellows were celebrated at a ceremony today, taking place alongside National Volunteer Week. The CIA Legacy Awards are held annually to commemorate the extraordinary work of the CIA’s volunteers, and they have expanded significantly since the first event in 2001. What started then as a small group of volunteers has grown to over 700 members who volunteer their time to advance the actuarial profession.

CIA President Jacqueline Friedland, FCIA, also recognized four CIA members – André Choquet, Gaetano Geretto, Catherine Jacques-Brissette, and Karen Lockridge – with the 2021 President’s Award. This award is conferred annually to one or more individuals who have made significant contributions to the actuarial profession in Canada. This year’s recipients are celebrated for their dedication to and efforts in progressing the issue of climate change within the Institute.

The CIA’s history is rooted in the strength of volunteers who founded and continue to grow the Institute through efforts in research, standards development, education, and public policy. CIA volunteers share their time, knowledge, and objectivity to help ensure the financial security of all Canadians. Many have expressed that their involvement with the Institute presents them with exclusive opportunities for growth and the establishment of new and meaningful connections.

“Volunteering with the CIA is a unique opportunity for actuaries to enhance their career,” says Jacqueline Friedland, CIA President. “Members get value by building their networks and developing themselves professionally, while earning a sense of pride for their contributions to the actuarial community in Canada.”

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

[email protected]

613-236-8196 ext. 106

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science for the financial well-being of society. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help ensure the financial security of all Canadians.



CBJ Newsmakers