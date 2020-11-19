Canadian jewelry brand – worn by Meghan Markle – opens up a Vancouver store.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suetables Inc. www.suetables.com, an exclusive all-female Canadian jewelry brand with an established online customer base and three shops (two in Toronto and one in Montreal) opens its doors – with all Covid safety measures in place – to Vancouver customers the first week of December at 2715 Granville Street.

Suetables – recently worn by Meghan Markle – offers modern crafted jewelry with unique stories, much of which is hand stamped on the spot. Jewelry pieces range from solid gold and sterling silver to gold filled and rose gold vermeil. In a trend that marries old-age crafting techniques with modern shapes, their affordable, accessible and high-quality jewelry embodies ‘modern craft’ – old artisan sensibilities with contemporary graphic shapes and designs. The four retail shops – which have new products weekly – include a “design bar” which enables customers to mix and match charms, letters and words of their choice. Suetables’ trained staff letter presses onto sterling silver, gold vermeil or 10K gold charms while clients browse both the Suetables line and curated good-vibe collaborations. The company ships world wide at www.suetables.com.Committed to a safe shopping experience, the shops all practice vigorous sanitization, local protocols, limited in-store distanced shopping and offer curb side pick up.“We are grateful to be expanding and growing our little Canadian business during one of the world’s toughest retail periods. In a world of technology, machines and mass production, we create smaller design runs and hand-stamped jewelry, in person for those who choose to visit us, working with customers to create something unique. We are the only ones in Canada, and maybe even North America, personalizing on site, such high-quality pendants,” says owner + designer Sue Henderson.“We were the first to do this in Canada in 2004 as I was looking for a necklace to celebrate my own children. Suetables started as a basement hobby and with a lot of love and hard work it has grown into what it is today. We are grateful for our communities and team. We are excited to bring this to Vancouver. Now more than ever – people are looking for meaningful ways to mark moments. The west coast has always beckoned – my father was born in Vancouver and grandfather lived in Vancouver once upon a time.”“If you don’t throw it out there, it won’t come back to you. No one will give us the life we really want; we have to ask for it,” says Henderson who has built a business out of this concept. In addition to hand stamping intentions onto pendants, Suetables also helps customers celebrate loved ones and occasions with children’s initials, names, real birthstones and milestone dates. “You can choose your own word, names or special dates.”Suetables, worn by Meghan Markle in 2019 and again in the spring of 2020, garnered press world wide in every language this year. It has also been seen on influencers and stars in North America.About Suetables:Suetables designs, creates and hand stamps meaningful high-quality jewelry. The collection is curated to house both Suetables-branded original jewelry designs, product collaborations with like-minded creators and soulful brands who share a similar philosophy. Suetables opened its first retail location in 2016 – primarily as a means for a space to run their online business. Despite a quiet retail location on Mount Pleasant, the retail quickly took over. They have since opened three more shops including turning its first Mount Pleasant store into a flagship store on Toronto’s Yonge Street in October of 2018.For more information contact:

