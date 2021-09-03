Canadian Labour Congress Election Tour Arrives in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour will be in Toronto this weekend.

Executive Vice-President, Larry Rousseau, will be campaigning in Toronto Danforth and Davenport, in support of candidates who are focused on a workers-centred recovery.

On Saturday, Rousseau will join local labour leaders and volunteers to canvass in support of Toronto Danforth New Democrat candidate, Claire Hacksel.

On Sunday, Rousseau will be campaigning with the NDP’s Davenport candidate Alejandra Bravo.

“Toronto’s economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. So many workers and their families are still struggling to get back on their feet,” said Rousseau. “We are campaigning in support of candidates with recovery plans that replace lost jobs with better ones and make life more affordable through investments in pharmacare, affordable housing, and child care.”

With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions are challenging candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren’t left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

“Canada’s unions support candidates like Claire Hacksel and Alejandra Bravo. These candidates are committed to an equitable recovery that leaves no one behind,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “We stand with candidates who support strengthening our public health care system, disaster-proofing our social safety net and investing in good jobs that offer decent pay, benefits, and a pathway to unionization.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Saturday, September 4 at 1:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Toronto Danforth, Claire Hacksel Where: Starting at 982 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON M4J 1L9 Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress When: Sunday, September 5 at 2:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Davenport, Alejandra Bravo Where: Starting at 1197 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON M6H 1N4 Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress

