Canadian National Energy Alliance Helps Improve Local Internet Services Through Donation to Municipality

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian National Energy Alliance (CNEA) is pleased to announce that it has donated $60,000 to the Town of Deep River to obtain expanded and improved local Internet services. The infrastructure upgrades will be made by Weesoe Community Communication Technologies (WCCT), a local Internet provider that services the region, which is home to a large segment of CNL’s workforce, who will benefit from these improvements. CNEA is a consortium of three leading engineering firms that own CNL.

The funding is expected to enable much-needed improvements to Internet performance in the municipality and their surrounding communities. The donation comes as CNL is working to adopt more flexible work arrangements for staff over the long-term, including the opportunity for employees to work out of their homes.In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNL recently shifted a large segment of its employees to remote operations to help prevent the spread of the virus at its sites. Today CNL is considering the implementation of a permanent remote working program. In reaching out to staff through an employee engagement survey, CNL learned that Internet connectivity was one key technical barrier that could pose challenges to remote work“Like many organizations across Canada, the COVID-19 Pandemic has taught CNEA just how important fast and reliable Internet service is to our local communities and workforce,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO, on behalf of the CNEA Board of Directors. “It is our hope that this investment will not only improve the quality of life for local residents, but also give our employees the services and tools they need to work from home more effectively, providing them with the needed remote working capability.”“This donation is very much appreciated and will go towards needed improvements to residents’ access to local internet services,” included Sue D’Eon, Mayor of the Town of Deep River. “CNEA’s contribution will be added to funds being raised through similar donations, and loans.”The funding will be used by WCCT a local community-based and volunteer-driven not-for-profit internet services provider, to upgrade equipment and internet infrastructure. The work is expected to commence in the spring of 2021.About CNEA

The Canadian National Energy Alliance (CNEA) brings together the proven leadership and management approaches from SNC-Lavalin, Jacobs, and Fluor – the world’s leading engineering and technology companies. CNEA was formed to respond to the Government of Canada’s procurement for the management and operation of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s (AECL) nuclear laboratories. The procurement addresses three key objectives for the Government of Canada, including the management of Canada’s radioactive waste and decommissioning responsibilities, ensuring that Canada’s world-class nuclear science and technology capabilities and knowledge continue to support the federal government in its nuclear roles and responsibilities, and providing industry with access to nuclear science and technology expertise. CNEA was formed to safely transform Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and secure Canada’s role in the global nuclear marketplace. For more information on CNEA, please visit www.cnea.co.Media Contacts:Canadian National Energy Alliance

Lou Riccoboni, Vice President

613-723-8700

lou.riccoboni@CNEA.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20ec2649-40e8-455b-aef6-9d9740860058



CBJ Newsmakers