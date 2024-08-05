Skip to content
Canadian Net REIT Announces 2025 Second-Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) and distributions for October, November and December 2025.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, highlighted by an 8% year-to-date increase in FFO per unit1,” said Kevin Henley, President and CEO. “This quarter reflects the full impact of our recently acquired properties, demonstrating the success of our disciplined growth strategy. Our ability to generate accretive results through our capital recycling program continues to strengthen the REIT and create value for our unitholders.

Our focused portfolio of single-tenant, triple-net, and necessity-based properties remains resilient and highly sought-after, as demonstrated by our continued 100% occupancy rate. In addition, our conservative payout ratio of 52% not only supports our recently announced distribution increase, but also provides room for further growth and long-term stability. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable performance and continue building on this solid foundation.”

RESULTS FOR Q2 2025

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 (“FFO”) of $3.4 million, or $0.166 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $3.2 million, or $0.154 per unit, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”).

Rental income was $6.9 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 4.4% from Q2 2024. Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) in Q2 2025 was $5.0 million, an increase of 4.9% from Q2 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net loss attributable to unitholders of $1.35 million in Q2 2025 compared to a net loss of $8.92 million in Q2 2024.

RESULTS FOR THE 6-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $6.8 million, or $0.330 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $6.3 million, or $0.306 per unit for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Rental income was $13.7 million for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 4.6% from the same period in 2024. NOI1 over the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $10.0 million, an increase of 4.1% from the same period in 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $8.8 million for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the same period last year.

The increase in FFO1 is derived from higher rental income from property acquisitions and lower interest charges on credit facilities. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02917 per unit, representing $0.35 per unit on an annualized basis, on October 31st, November 28th and December 31st, 2025, to unitholders of record on October 15th, November 14th and December 15th, 2025, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024. This information should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarters ended June 30th, 2025 and June 30th, 2024.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  6 months
     
Periods ended June 30 2025 2024  Δ
 %
Financial info        
Property rental income 13,734,937 13,133,535   601,402   5 %
Net income and comprehensive income (loss) 8,832,067 (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537   (215 %)
NOI (1) 10,005,893 9,613,679   392,214   4 %
FFO (1) 6,790,199 6,293,681   496,518   8 %
AFFO (1) 6,529,328 5,932,783   596,545   10 %
EBITDA (1) 12,396,330 (4,050,096 ) 16,446,426   (406 %)
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,777,061 9,494,836   282,225   3 %
Investment properties 291,323,830 258,260,480   33,063,350   13 %
Adjusted investment properties (1) 340,766,823 316,875,874   23,890,949   8 %
Total assets 316,838,323 293,750,859   23,087,464   8 %
Mortgages 143,165,499 128,394,304   14,771,195   12 %
Current portion of mortgages and long-term debt 15,248,467 15,878,598   (630,131 ) (4 %)
Mortgages on investment properties held for sale 3,673,379   (3,673,379 ) (100 %)
Credit facilities 12,565,000 17,725,000   (5,160,000 ) (29 %)
Total convertible debentures 6,014,304 5,789,159   225,145   4 %
Total equity 134,930,711 118,446,204   16,484,507   14 %
Weighted average units o/s – basic 20,582,076 20,546,748   35,328    
Amounts on a per unit basis        
FFO(1) 0.330 0.306   0.024   8 %
AFFO(1) 0.317 0.289   0.028   10 %
Distributions 0.173 0.173      
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections “Non-IFRS financial measures”.
 

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net’s underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the “Non IFRS Financial Measures” section in Canadian Net’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2025, available under Canadian Net’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties                

As at June 30 2025 2024 Δ
Investment Properties      
Developed properties 291,323,830 258,260,480 13 %
Investment properties held for sale 10,900,842 (100 %)
Joint Venture Ownership(1)      
Developed properties 47,550,096 45,587,872 4 %
Properties under development 1,892,897 2,126,680 (11 %)
Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 340,766,823 316,875,874 8 %
(1) Represents Canadian Net’s proportionate share
(2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
 

Results of Operations

  3 months
       6 months  
Periods ended June 30 2025  2024   Δ   2025  2024   Δ
Rental Income 6,885,960   6,593,938   292,022     13,734,937   13,133,535   601,402  
Operating expenses (1,856,432 ) (1,798,446 ) (57,986 )   (3,729,044 ) (3,519,856 ) (209,188 )
Net Operating Income(1) 5,029,528   4,795,492   234,036     10,005,893   9,613,679   392,214  
Share of net income from              
investments in joint ventures (195,866 ) (501,516 ) 305,650     335,360   (288,579 ) 623,939  
Change in fair values              
of investment properties (3,932,846 ) (11,029,390 ) 7,096,544     3,177,686   (12,458,999 ) 15,636,685  
Unit-based compensation (207,474 ) (157,788 ) (49,686 )   (577,401 ) (402,965 ) (174,436 )
Administrative expenses (255,553 ) (264,943 ) 9,390     (541,281 ) (535,640 ) (5,641 )
Financial expenses (1,786,982 ) (1,758,431 ) (28,551 )   (3,568,190 ) (3,582,966 ) 14,776  
Net income (loss)              
attributable to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383     8,832,067   (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537  
FFO(1) 3,412,036   3,166,760   8 %   6,790,199   6,293,681   8 %
FFO per unit(1) 0.166   0.154   8 %   0.330   0.306   8 %
Weighted avg. units o/s              
Basic 20,597,637   20,561,060   36,577     20,582,076   20,546,748   35,328  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

  3 months     6 months  
Periods ended June 30 2025  2024   Δ   2025  2024   Δ
Net income (loss) attributable              
to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383     8,832,067   (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537  
Δ in value of investment properties 3,932,846   11,029,390   (7,096,544 )   (3,177,686 ) 12,458,999   (15,636,685 )
Δ in value of investment              
properties in joint ventures 621,585   913,157   (291,572 )   558,833   1,110,687   (551,854 )
Unit-based compensation 207,474   157,788   49,686     577,401   402,965   174,436  
Δ fair value adjustments on derivative              
financial instruments (676 ) (18,253 ) 17,577     (416 ) (24,754 ) 24,338  
Income taxes   1,254   (1,254 )     1,254   (1,254 )
FFO(1) 3,412,036   3,166,760   8 %   6,790,199   6,293,681   8 %
FFO per unit(1) 0.166   0.154   8 %   0.330   0.306   8 %
Distributions 1,776,626   1,773,636   2,990     3,550,063   3,544,265   5,798  
Distributions per unit 0.086   0.086       0.173   0.173    
FFO per unit(1) – after distributions 0.080   0.068   18 %   0.158   0.134   18 %
Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52 % 56 % (4 %)   52 % 56 % (4 %)
Weighted avg. units o/s              
Basic 20,597,637   20,561,060   36,577     20,582,076   20,546,748   35,328  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
 

Adjusted Funds from Operations

  3 months     6 months  
Periods ended June 30 2025  2024   Δ   2025  2024   Δ
FFO (1) 3,412,036   3,166,760   245,276     6,790,199   6,293,681   496,518  
Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (33,159 ) (59,977 ) 26,818     (84,192 ) (96,560 ) 12,368  
Maintenance/cap-ex on              
existing properties (148,501 ) (256,021 ) 107,520     (176,679 ) (264,338 ) 87,659  
AFFO(1) 3,230,376   2,850,762   13 %   6,529,328   5,932,783   10 %
AFFO per unit(1) 0.157   0.139   13 %   0.317   0.289   10 %
Distributions per unit 0.086   0.086       0.173   0.173    
AFFO per unit(1) – after distributions 0.071   0.052   36 %   0.145   0.117   24 %
Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 55 % 62 % (7 %)   54 % 60 % (6 %)
Weighted avg. units o/s              
Basic 20,597,637   20,561,060   36,577     20,582,076   20,546,748   35,328  
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
(2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

  3 months     6 months  
Periods ended June 30 2025  2024   Δ   2025  2024   Δ
Net income (loss) attributable              
to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383     8,832,067   (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537  
Net interest expense 1,786,637   1,775,105   11,532     3,564,263   3,604,120   (39,857 )
Income taxes   1,254   (1,254 )     1,254   (1,254 )
EBITDA(1) 437,444   (7,140,217 ) 7,577,661     12,396,330   (4,050,096 ) 16,446,426  
Δ in value of investment properties 3,932,846   11,029,390   (7,096,544 )   (3,177,686 ) 12,458,999   (15,636,685 )
Δ in value of investment              
properties in joint ventures 621,585   913,157   (291,572 )   558,833   1,110,687   (551,854 )
Δ in value of convertible debentures (676 ) (18,253 ) 17,577     (416 ) (24,754 ) 24,338  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,991,199   4,784,077   4 %   9,777,061   9,494,836   3 %
Interest expense 1,883,651   1,903,883   (20,232 )   3,733,809   3,825,547   (91,738 )
Principal repayments 1,264,240   1,164,286   99,954     2,464,079   2,284,330   179,749  
Debt service requirements 3,147,891   3,068,169   3 %   6,197,888   6,109,877   1 %
Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.6x   2.5x   0.1x      2.6x   2.5x   0.1x  
Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x   1.6x       1.6x   1.6x    
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”
 

EARNINGS WEBCAST
Canadian Net will host a webcast on August 20th, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kuetvksg

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provider) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The June 30, 2025, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.

1 Non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”.


