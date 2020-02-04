Canadian Organization Joins the Movement to Support the Cellular Agriculture Industry

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cultured meat is the game-changing technology of creating meat using cells and not farm animals. This revolutionary process could stem the tide of climate change, spare billions of animals from slaughter, and transform the food system as we know it — helping feed a population estimated to be 10 billion by 2050.

But before it changes the world, cultured meat has to first make it onto the plate. Cellular Agriculture Canada (CAC) was formed to help with that mission. A group of entrepreneurs, scientists, lawyers, and those interested in the future of food, created a coalition to support a new sustainable era in the food system. The interest in this field is on the rise and it is gaining momentum due to the environmental and social impact it can have. Recently, CAC received a Flash Grant from the Shuttleworth Foundation to support the organization’s work and initiatives. Canadian start-ups have successfully created a cultured mouse treat for cats, a prototype of cultured chicken, and custom growth media for the cellular agriculture industry.“We want CAC to be an interdisciplinary focal point, where everyone, from students and farmers to researchers and investors, can learn about cellular agriculture. Receiving a grant from the Shuttleworth Foundation will allow us to kick-off our projects and start spreading the word about cellular agriculture,” noted Yadira Tejeda Saldana, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAC.“The cellular agriculture field has flourished in the last years from few start-ups to a global movement. After our first meeting in Toronto, we realized that Canada could play a key role in shaping the field. We agreed that raising awareness about the relevance of cellular agriculture for the future of food was fundamental. That is why an organization like CAC is necessary in this country,” explains Ahmed Khan, Founder of CellAgri and Co-Founder of CAC.CAC’s short-term goals include informing the public about the potential of cellular agriculture and advocating for fair regulations for the industry.About Cellular Agriculture Canada

Cellular Agriculture Canada is a nationwide not-for-profit organization with the mission to support and promote the emerging field of cellular agriculture in Canada.For more information about CAC, please contact Dr. Yadira Tejeda Saldana at info@cellag.ca or visit our website.



