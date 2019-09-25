CANADIAN PLASTIC BAG ASSOCIATION STATEMENT REGARDING TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY CITY OF VICTORIA MAYOR LISA HELPS

Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) today has been advised that the City of Victoria intends to ask the Supreme Court of Canada to hear its appeal from the July 11, 2019 decision of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia striking down the City of Victoria’s ban on thin plastic shopping bags.The CPBA, in consultation with legal counsel, is considering all options and will comment further in due course.Craig Foster

