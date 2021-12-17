Canadian PPE gets Unanimous Approval in the House of Commons

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers (CAPPEM) would like to thank all House members for the unanimous vote of approval for the federal government to supply Canadian made PPE in the parliamentary precinct and various departments and organizations of the federal government by January 31, 2022.

This is a testament to the quality of Canadian PPE and the recognition of the strategic importance of securing high quality PPE in the nation’s interest. It was also a stunning turn of events as new Canadian PPE manufacturers had been shut out of federal procurement since answering the government’s call to action in March 2020.

Buoyed by overwhelming public support and the non-partisan collaboration of all parties leading to yesterday’s unanimous vote, CAPPEM president Barry Hunt remarked “This is a significant step to assuring that Canada’s critical supply chain of personal protective equipment is secure against failing global supply chains, market surges, and geopolitics.”

The Opposition Members’ unanimous consent motion (Bloc Quebecois) followed a series of media articles and a question period exchange last week between Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, Niagara Falls, who pointed out that, while Canadian companies struggle against product dumping and unfair trade practices by China, Canadian Ministers of Parliament and other Canadian officials are being supplied only Chinese made masks on Parliament Hill.

In the early months of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Canadian government challenged innovative companies to develop PPE technologies and products with a promise of direct support and flexible procurement by government to build domestic manufacturing capacity. Canadian manufacturers responded by investing millions of dollars to establish domestic PPE manufacturing and develop some of the world’s best PPE materials, technologies, products and standards.

Today, Canada is self-sufficient in the manufacture of PPE products with the majority of materials now being sourced here in Canada, notes Mr. Hunt, but new Canadian PPE companies were still being shut out of federal procurement.

“CAPPEM and its members across Canada wholeheartedly applaud yesterday’s unanimous motion. However, there is still a lot of work to do before January 31st to purge foreign-made PPE from Canadian federal institutions that is often of inferior quality and may be manufactured in jurisdictions with poor labor and environmental records,” adds Mr. Hunt.

“We understand the challenges and we are ready to work with government to help make the necessary changes that, in the face of Omicron and future national health crises, will keep our front-line healthcare workers and all Canadians safer with access to high quality PPE,” concludes Mr. Hunt.

CAPPEM represents Canadian manufacturers of PPE including masks, respirators, medical gowns, surgical gloves, disinfectants, and more. Canadian PPE producers invested over $100 million and hired over 1,000 people in response to the pandemic.

For more information, please contact: Danielle Cane – danielle.cane@cappem.ca



