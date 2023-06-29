Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada launch annual campaign

OTTAWA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the beginning of the 20th annual giving campaign for the Canadian Red Cross in collaboration with Walmart Canada. For the next month, Walmart customers can donate to Red Cross at the checkout in stores across Canada. Funds raised will go toward disaster relief and preparedness, which may include emergency lodging, clothing, food, personal hygiene and other items.

The support from Walmart, their associates and customers is vital to the Red Cross as more frequent and complex emergencies arise, and community support is required both during and after emergencies and disasters. In addition to the funds raised in stores, Walmart Canada will also contribute $1 million to kick off the campaign and help communities in need.

Over the past year, Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation have provided support for:

The Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada Appeal, with a donation of $100,000 USD from the Walmart Foundation, with an additional $83,000 raised in stores across Atlantic Canada.

$100,000 USD each for the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal and Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal from the Walmart Foundation.

“The Canadian Red Cross has been busy across the country working in support of communities responding to floods and fires, which highlights the importance of emergency preparedness, response and recovery,” said Amy Avis, chief of emergencies at the Canadian Red Cross. “We are grateful for the continued support from Walmart Canada and for its commitment to working alongside Red Cross in building resilient communities. Together, we are helping people when they need it most.”

“For 20 years, our national fundraising campaigns have helped the Red Cross respond when disaster strikes,” said Rob Nicol, vice president, corporate affairs and communications at Walmart Canada. “It’s been an exceptionally challenging year so far with numerous floods and fires raging across the country and we hope this year’s campaign will provide important funds to help Canadians when they need us most.”

Walmart Canada is the largest corporate partner of the Canadian Red Cross. Over the past 20 years of the annual campaign, Walmart Canada, along with its associates and customers, have helped raise more than $66 million, making this the most successful corporate campaign for the Red Cross.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $650 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages -– Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

