Canadian Red Cross continues to support repatriated Canadians with expanded role at CFB Trenton

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross, at the request of the Government of Canada, will now include a small health clinic among the comfort and care services being provided to support the returning Canadians staying in quarantine for 14 days at CFB Trenton.

The self-contained temporary health clinic will provide medical consultations and non-urgent clinical care for day-to-day medical needs, as needed, to those quarantined at CFB Trenton after repatriating from the Grand Princess cruise ship outside of California, U.S.A. QUICK FACTS In coordination with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Red Cross will run a temporary health clinic with a doctor and nurses to provide medical consultations and non-urgent care for the people in quarantine. Services available through the health clinic will include:medical assessments for travelers as they arrive at CFB Trenton, as needed;non-urgent clinical care for day-to-day medical needs including mental health support;renewal, procurement and delivery of prescription medications;swab tests; and,liaison and referrals to local health services.The health clinic is a small component of the Canadian Red Cross emergency field hospital, which is often used internationally to assist with a full range of medical needs after a significant event. This quarantine response in Trenton, ON is the first time the Canadian Red Cross is using a portion of its emergency field hospital in North America. Over the past ten years, the Canadian Red Cross has provided components of its emergency field hospital capacity to assist internationally more than 25 times, including most recently to Mozambique following Cyclone Idai in 2019. In addition, the Canadian Red Cross personnel augmenting the capacity of the Public Health Agency of Canada to provide daily health checks to individuals in quarantine will include nurses trained to respond during international emergencies. The non-medical support provided by the Canadian Red Cross to the Canadians in quarantine will continue to include:Registration services, room assignments, and needs assessments for individuals upon arrival.Delivery of daily meals, hygiene kits, warm clothes, and personal assistance items. QUOTE “The Canadian Red Cross has the experience and ability to adapt and expand services based on needs that arise during unique situations. In support of the Government of Canada, the Red Cross is well positioned to run a health clinic to provide non-urgent medical consultations and care for the Canadians in quarantine at CFB Trenton. We commend the ongoing commitment of our Red Cross staff and volunteers, including our experienced international health delegates, who are working diligently to ensure the needs of individuals returning to Canada are met.”

- Conrad Sauvé , president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

