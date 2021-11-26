Canadian Red Cross opens online registration portal for people impacted due to B.C. flooding and extreme weather

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross has now opened an online registration portal for individuals impacted by flooding and extreme weather events in British Columbia that occurred from November 14 to 16.

The Red Cross encourages people evacuated from their primary homes in B.C. to register in one of three ways:

Through the online portal at www.redcross.ca

Over the phone at 1-800-863-6582 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST

between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST In-person at one of the locations listed online at www.redcross.ca

The Canadian Red Cross kindly asks people who have already registered and received a Red Cross registration number to not register again. Multiple registrations can slow down the verification process to receive financial assistance or other supports that may be available.

The Canadian Red Cross is committed to assisting the people impacted by the devasting flooding throughout their journey to recovery.

