CANADIAN SHOPPING CENTRES TO PARTNER WITH LOCAL POLICE SERVICES FOR THE 11TH YEAR TO GIVE BACK WITH COPSHOP PROGRAM

Toronto, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giving back will be the call of duty on December 4, 2019, when police officers across the country team up with Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services to make the holidays brighter for deserving youth through the national CopShop program. This special initiative pairs eligible children and teens with police officers to spend a day together shopping using $200.00 gift cards donated by ten participating Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services shopping centres.Halifax Shopping Centre – Halifax, NSPickering Town Centre – Pickering, ONPen Centre – St. Catharine’s, ONLansdowne Place – Peterborough, ONLambton Mall – Sarnia, ONQuinte Mall – Belleville, ONCarlingwood Shopping Centre – Ottawa, ONSt.Vital Centre – Winnipeg, MB (Nov 28th event date)Cornwall Centre – Regina, SK (Dec 16th event date)Londonderry Mall – Edmonton, ABMarlborough Mall – Calgary, AB
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.
