CBJ — Canadian Tire has named Greg Craig as its new chief financial officer, replacing Dean McCann, who is retiring.

Craig has been serving as president of Canadian Tire Financial Services and president and chief executive of Canadian Tire Bank.

He takes over the new job on March 2.

Mahes Wickramasinghe has been tagged to become the next president of Canadian Tire Financial Services and president and chief executive of Canadian Tire Bank.

