Canadian Vaping Association: There is no right way to quit smoking

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) supports all methods of quitting smoking, but because of the abundance of misinformation surrounding vaping, the organization has put significant focus on making smokers aware that vaping is both effective and significantly less harmful than smoking. Since the election call, 2,600 smokers have died from smoking related disease and illness. Vaping presents an unparalleled opportunity to reduce smoking rates.

In 2016, The Royal College of Physicians concluded that vaping is at least 95 percent less harmful than smoking. Since that time, Public Health England has conducted annual independent studies to further validate these findings and to date all studies have shown the same positive results.

More recently, an international review produced by Cochrane, a global network of independent researchers, has reviewed 50 of the top studies on vaping’s efficacy. The review found that smokers who used vaping to quit were more likely to be successful. The results showed vaping to be 70% more effective than any other nicotine replacement therapy.

Despite the growing body of evidence on vaping’s profound harm reduction potential, many Canadians still mistakenly believe vaping is as harmful as smoking. The vast misinformation surrounding vaping in North America has skewed public perception in the UK as well. In response to concerns about vaping’s relative risk, Public Health England stated, “E-cigarettes are not completely risk free but when compared to smoking, evidence shows they carry just a fraction of the harm. The problem is people increasingly think they are at least as harmful and this may be keeping millions of smokers from quitting. Local stop smoking services should look to support e-cigarette users in their journey to quitting completely.”

“The immense body of evidence supporting vaping as a harm reduction tool should give smokers the confidence they need to try vaping to reduce the harm caused by smoking. Vaping has shown to be a highly effective quit aid, however for some people other quit methods may be a better fit. One of the primary goals of the CVA is to eliminate tobacco use and smokers should be encouraged to try all proven quit methods, including vaping,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Each year, 45,000 Canadians die prematurely from smoking related illness. Vaping products have a roll to play in reducing the harm caused by tobacco. It is by embracing all forms of harm reduction that we can achieve a smoke-free society and escape the deadly grip of tobacco.

