Canadians can explore their own backyard this summer with the return of Sunwing’s domestic flight program

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is making it easier than ever for Canadians to reunite and explore their own backyard this summer with the return of their domestic summer program. Now in its 17th year, the program offers something for everyone to enjoy, from bustling city streets to majestic mountains, sprawling prairies and picturesque lakes. Flights begin in May and will run weekly until the beginning of September to some of the most sought-after destinations from coast to coast. As an added travel incentive, the tour operator is offering customers savings of up to $200 per couple on domestic flights.

“We’re thrilled that our domestic program is making its return this summer,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “Our program is well loved by customers who enjoy exploring Canada’s diverse landscapes, and will be of particular interest this year to those looking to reconnect with family and loved ones after extended periods apart. We’re excited to be helping even more customers explore Canada under our wing.”

Canadians interested in reuniting in cosmopolitan centres will enjoy convenient daily flights between Toronto and Vancouver starting in May. As one of the most multicultural cities in the world, Toronto offers visitors international cuisine, cultural experiences and quick access to the scenic trails along the lakeshore. Meanwhile, Vancouver combines the best of city living and outdoor adventure, where visitors can soak up the vibrant downtown culture while taking in the city’s mountain views and coastal landscape.

Toronto residents looking to visit close friends and family on the East Coast can fly to the scenic Newfoundland destinations of St. John’s, Gander and Stephenville beginning in June. Visitors will enjoy the rich history, charming hospitality, great seafood and picturesque landscapes that the East Coast is known for, while making new memories to last a lifetime. Plus, Newfoundland residents can take advantage of regular flights to Toronto to catch up with loved ones over the summer months at the city’s numerous restaurants and patios, with a trip north of the city to Muskoka, or a drive to the world-famous Niagara Falls.

Flights will depart daily between Toronto and Vancouver, starting May 17 until September 7; between Toronto and St. John’s from Monday to Friday, starting June 20 until September 7; between Toronto and Gander on Tuesday and Fridays, starting June 21 until September 6; and between Toronto and Stephenville on Wednesdays, starting June 22 until September 7.

