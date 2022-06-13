Canadians can RSVP to paradise with Sunwing’s early booking incentive on winter getaways

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is celebrating the planners and early birds with unbeatable value on their winter bookings to paradise. With a variety of sun-soaked destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America and exciting new resorts suitable to every travel style, Canadians can get a jump start on their winter escapes and take advantage of Sunwing’s limited time Early Booking Bonus when they secure their all inclusive 2022-2023 winter vacations by July 28, 2022.

Customers who book their winter vacation packages early can take advantage of exciting benefits including reduced deposits of $100 per person, no fuel surcharge and Sunwing’s Price Drop Guarantee, offered complimentary as part of the early booking incentive. The tour operator has also simplified and enhanced its Price Drop Guarantee so that no registration is required and no administrative fees are included. Customers simply need to submit a Price Drop Guarantee claim through My Booking Portal before final payment is due and Sunwing will automatically refund the difference, up to $400 per couple.

“It’s never too soon to start thinking about winter vacations in the sun, and we’re thrilled to offer an early booking bonus to our customers who secure their spot in paradise early,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Given the rebound of worldwide demand for the Caribbean and Mexico this coming winter, it’s important Sunwing customers book early to secure the resort and dates they want. With hundreds of all inclusive resorts to choose from in some of the most sought-after tropical destinations, including several new resorts set to open this fall and winter, plus our enhanced Price Drop Guarantee and other exclusive perks, our customers can book early with confidence and maximize value on their winter escapes.”

Frequent vacationers in Mexico can book adults only offerings at Riu Latino, RIU Hotels & Resorts’ newest hotel in the region set to open on October 1, 2022 and nestled on the pristine shores of Costa Mujeres, or experience the larger-than-life amenities at Royalton Luxury Resorts’ latest property Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort, slated to open on December 20, 2022.

Plus, the favourite vacation destination of Cuba continues to draw in Canadian Sunwing customers with the recent addition of Hotel Tesoro del Atlantico in Holguin offering international delights for guests of all ages, while the lavish accommodations including swim-out and rooftop suites remain an attractive selling point at the new Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Esmeralda in Cayo Coco.

With incredible customer demand, the winter season is selling fast, so now is the time for customers to RSVP to paradise and take advantage of Sunwing’s early booking bonus, available on all inclusive vacation packages with flights on board Sunwing Airlines that are booked by July 28, 2022, for departures between November 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. Plus, customers can purchase one of the tour operator’s comprehensive travel coverage options for added peace of mind.

