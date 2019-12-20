Canadians Raise Funds to Build 60 Homes for the Village of Derac, Haiti

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food For The Poor Canada launched the It Takes A Village to Build A Village campaign in September 2018 with the goal of building sixty homes in the village of Derac, Haiti. This is part of a larger project, working in partnership with Food For The Poor Haiti and Food For The Poor US to build a village of 120 homes with access to clean water, a new school, a community center, playground, soccer field and income generating projects to change the lives of 3000 residents in Derac.

Over the last year, with the help of many generous Canadian donors, and two lead donors, Alan Quesnel, whose family foundation donated $565,000 to the project and Toronto philanthropist Grant Burton who donated $75,000 in 2019 with a commitment of $120,000 in early 2020, the funding goal for 60 homes has been reached.Alan Quesnel has been working for the people of Haiti since the earthquake of 2001 and he is committed to joining forces with Food For The Poor to continue to change and save the lives of families there.Grant Burton has supported Food For The Poor Canada for the last 10 years and has been instrumental in helping grow the organization’s capacity as well as impacting lives in the Caribbean.At FFPC’s Fundraising lunch in October, the Executive Director of Food For The Poor Haiti, Bishop Oge Beauvoir, who travelled from Haiti, thanked Canadians for making justice a priority, helping to provide dignity and hope for families in Haiti. The Executive Director of Food For The Poor Canada, Samantha Mahfood continues to reach out to Canadians to help to complete the additional requirements for the sustainability of the community, which include a playground, a soccer field, water wells and revenue generating agricultural projects. Canadians can donate directly to the It Takes A Village to Build A Village campaign by visiting: www.foodforthepoor.ca About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Haiti and Jamaica through five areas of programming: food, housing, education, health and livelihood. Through basic aid and sustainable development, FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing infrastructure of local affiliated organizations, to better sustain and grow the communities they serve. Over the last 11 years, FFPC and its Canadian donors have built 123 homes and 32 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $30 million worth of food, educational and medical supplies.FFPC is part of the Food For The Poor family of charities; the founding organization in the USA is Food For The Poor, an interdenominational Christian organization that works in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.For interviews or more information, contact:

