OTTAWA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of half-year baseline data collection, the health data produced by the World Health Organization shows that there are 10.5 million COVID-19 positive cases in the world today, but no vaccine is yet available to cure infected patients.

Canada has more than 100,000 reported cases over a period of 6 months (Jan-June 2020).According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems and a Global Health researcher explains that everyone wants a vaccine cure in Canada, but the progress is slow. Ahmadzai says, “Some scientists have said that a vaccine would be available at the end of the year, but others predict a vaccine would be created much faster.”During COVID-19 pandemic, health institutions in Canada weren’t prepared to respond to the Coronavirus due to limited health stock quantity. Data produced by Canada health Coronavirus update shows that cases are going up, and adding another six months wait for vaccine development may mean that Coronavirus cases maybe doubled or even tripled, signals Ahmadzai.Both the Canadian people and the local economy suffered from the effects of Coronavirus. Canada lost 2 million jobs in April 2020 , were mostly or all eliminated because of the effects of the virus.Ahmadzai adds, “It takes time to create a vaccine and a lot of work goes into the whole process of making it, however right now we just need to wait for a vaccine.”Taleam Systems provides medical clinics and hospitals with on-site computer support in Ottawa and Toronto via phone and online.Taleam Systems is a leading technology business based in Ottawa which has played a key role in Canada’s covid-19 knowledge sharing. To learn more about Taleam Systems, visit www.taleamsystems.com Media Contact:Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO

