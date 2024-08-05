CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2024 Celebrates “Thriving Together: Small Business Leadership in the AI Age”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2024, proudly presented by Google Canada, took centre stage on June 20, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, gathering over 400 of Canada’s most dynamic entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers for a remarkable evening celebrating small business excellence across the country.

This year’s theme, “Thriving Together: Small Business Leadership in the AI Age,” spotlighted the powerful synergy between collaboration and technology. It underscored the immense potential of artificial intelligence in enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to innovate, scale, and lead in an evolving digital world.

The evening opened with remarks from SK Uddin, Founder of CanadianSME, followed by special addresses from Hon. Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business for Ontario, and Daniel Tisch, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. Together, they recognized the critical contributions SMEs make to Canada’s economic resilience and innovation.

A keynote address by Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada for Google Customer Solutions, titled “Your AI Advantage: Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World,” provided actionable insights on harnessing AI to drive business growth.

“At Google Canada, we are deeply committed to empowering Canadian small & medium enterprises (SMEs) to not just compete, but to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We believe in the power of technology, especially AI, to level the playing field for SMEs, to unlock their full potential and to help them grow & scale profitably.”

Highlights of the 2024 Award Winners Include:

The winners for the awards are:

1) Steven Amidjinov, Co-Founder & CEO/CGO at The SEED Agency for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

2) Lamar Falconer, CEO & Co-Founder of AltoLeap Inc. for the Black Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

3) Page Pros for the Digital Business of the Year 2024

4) INKAS® Safe Manufacturing for the Best in Manufacturing Award 2024

5) Fondation Émergence for the 2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award 2024

6) Pathway Communications for the Google Tech Business of the Year 2024

7) Spark Centre & Dr. Phone Fix for The Sustainable Business of the Year 2024

8) Showpass & Missing Link Security T.A.B.B. Enterprise for the Fastest Growing Company Award 2024

9) UPS Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 Employees) Award 2024

Top1 : Otherlife

Top2 : Business Sherpa Group

Top3 : The Experience Advisors

10) Best Professional Services Award 2024

Top1 : Senior Homecare by Angels

Top2 : Pigeon Brands

Top3 : Horizon Equine Veterinary Clinic

11) Vestacon Limited for the Canon Business of the Year Award 2024, 50+ employees

12) Roam for the Startup Business of the Year 2024

13) Réal Breton, CEO of iFinance Canada, for the Xero Technopreneur of the Year 2024

14) GlobalVision for Excellence in Data Privacy & Security 2024

15) RBC Small Business of the Year 2024 (Up to 10 Employees)

Top1 : Pharmabest.ca

Top2 : Northline Motors Inc.

Top3 : Vistance Accounting

16) COSTI Immigrant Services for The Community Impact Award 2024

17) Kalada Sika, Founder & CEO of Ntradex Solutions Inc. for the Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

18) Snuggle Bugz for the E-commerce Business of the Year Award – 2024

19) Stephanie Loureiro, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) + Product Strategy Advisor of Speer Technologies Inc. for the Business Woman of the Year 2024

20) Sarah Hopkins, Founder & Matriarch of Three Sisters Consulting for the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

21) Altrum for the Customer Service Excellence of the Year 2024

22) Baskits & STACKT for the Best in Retail Award – 2024

23) Emily Lyons, Founder and CEO of femme fatale media for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

24) AiZtech Inc. for the Best in AI & Automation Award 2024

25) Totum Life Science Inc. & Puppy Sphere for the Best in Health and Wellness Business Award 2024

26) NAV43 INC for the Best Business Innovation of the Year 2024

27) Kumaran Nadesan, Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman of 369 Global Inc for the Inspirational Leader of the Year 2024

28) BIPOC Executive Search Inc. for The Diversity and Inclusion Award – 2024

29) Miix Analytics Inc. for the CSR Excellence Award – 2024

Key Sponsors & Partners

Google Canada – Presenting Partner and Tech Business of the Year Sponsor

UPS – Sponsor, Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 Employees)

RBC – Sponsor, Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 Employees)

Xero – Sponsor, Technopreneur of the Year

9thCO – Silver Partner

“Congratulations to all the finalists and winners,” said Paul Gaspar, small business director at UPS. He added that UPS, a long-time supporter of CanadianSME, is “committed to empowering Canadian entrepreneurs and honoured to take part in celebrating our Canadian business owners.”

“At Canon Canada, we’re proud to support the innovation, resilience, and ambition of Canadian small businesses. They are the heart of our economy, and we’re committed to providing the workflow solutions and support they need to thrive and grow,” stated a spokesperson from Canon Canada.

Xero shared, “Xero is proud to support the Canadian SME Awards and sponsor the Technopreneur of the Year Award, celebrating innovation and leadership in the small business sector. Congratulations to Réal Breton, CEO of iFinance, for earning this year’s honor. At Xero, we’re committed to empowering small businesses through technology and championing the entrepreneurs driving Canada’s economic future.”

“9thCO was honoured to be involved and recognized by CanadianSME. It was inspiring to be surrounded by so many passionate Canadian founders and operators. Congratulations to the winners and their extended teams!” commented Justin Cook, President of Internet Marketing & Development at 9thCO.

Planning is already underway for the 2025 Awards, promising another landmark celebration of the country’s vibrant small business ecosystem. The Canadian SME Small Business Awards 2024 underscore the vital importance of celebrating and empowering entrepreneurs who drive innovation and shape the future of Canada’s economy.

About CanadianSME

CanadianSME is a national publication and platform dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. Through its magazine, events, and thought leadership, CanadianSME provides essential resources, insights, and connections to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive.

For more information, visit www.smeawards.ca .

Contact:

[email protected]

416-655-0205



