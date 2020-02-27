Candelaria Mining Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received subscriptions for an offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis, of 4,237,042 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a subscription price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,059,261 (the “Private Placement“). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of three (3) years following the closing of the Private Placement.The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital.Closing of the Private Placement is expected to be on or before March 31, 2020 and is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. Directors and officers of the Company have collectively subscribed for 2,488,242 Units in the Private Placement.About Candelaria MiningCandelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria’s 100% owned Caballo Blanco Project hosts an Indicated Resource of 521,000 ounces of gold and 2,170,000 ounces of silver (31,220,000 tonnes grading 0.52 g/t gold and 2.16 g/t silver) and an Inferred Resource of 95,000 ounces of gold and 590,000 of ounces of silver (8,630,000 tonnes grading 0.34 g/t gold and 2.14 g/t silver). Potential exists to increase these estimated resources through continued drilling and exploration. Candelaria also holds the Pinos Gold Project which hosts a Measured Resource of 4,444 ounces of gold and 228,892 ounces of silver (85,847 tonnes grading 1.6 g/t gold and 82.9 g/t silver), an Indicated Resource of 20,586 ounces of gold and 267,745 of ounces of silver (175,697 tonnes grading 3.6 g/t gold and 47.4 g/t silver) and an Inferred Resource of 60,657 ounces of gold and 811,082 of ounces of silver (529,267 tonnes grading 3.6 g/t gold and 47.4 g/t silver). For more information on resource estimates, please see the technical reports prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 which are available on the Company’s website at www.candelariamining.com .ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,Curtis Turner

Chief Executive OfficerFor further information, please contact:Investor Relations

Email: info@candelariamining.com

Phone: 604-349-5992This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Candelaria Mining Corp. (“Candelaria” or “Candelaria Mining”). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimation of mineral resources at mineral projects of Candelaria; Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates as at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Candelaria and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include variations in metal grades, changes in market conditions, variations in recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

