Candelaria Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results in Pinos Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce in-fill drill results from the Cinco Estrellas Vein at the Pinos Gold Project (“Pinos”) located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The 20 holes in-fill drilling program confirms the grade and continuity of the Cinco Estrellas vein and include the following intervals:2.4 m at 5.3 gpt AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 92.3 g/t Ag)*3.7 m at 4.4 gpt AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 62.2 g/t Ag)*1.3 m at 6.2 gpt AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 16.0 g/t Ag)*1.8 m at 7.3 gpt AuEq (8.3 g/t Au, 51.0 g/t Ag)**please see detailed results table in subsequent pages of this news releaseIn-fill drilling has increased the confidence of mineral resources and the continuity of high grades along Cinco Estrellas vein, particularly, the San José de Peñitas zone. The 20 drill holes released today are in addition to the 33 drill holes previously announced on October 31, 2016, and used in the technical report titled “Pinos Project Preliminary Economic Assessment” “[PEA]”, announced on September 13, 2018 and filed on October 16, 2018 available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company’s website ( www.candelariamining.com ) .

