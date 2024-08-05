Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test Clears Key Regulatory Milestone: Handheld Breath Collection Unit (BCU) Passes FCC Electronic Emissions Testing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) is pleased to announce that the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) has successfully passed electronic emissions testing required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The handheld BCU (Figures 1 and 2) along with Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Cartridges, forms the core hardware of the Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) system. Cannabix is completing the necessary regulatory steps required for the US and Canadian markets. Completion of emissions testing is a key milestone towards commercialization.

Highlights:

The BCU has achieved a key step by passing US and Canadian electronic emissions testing standards for this innovative device.

Cannabix MBT provides the ability to collect a stable breath sample to test for the recent use of marijuana.

Engineering work over recent months and device design updates have focussed on meeting compliance requirements for anticipated commercialization.

Electronic emissions testing is required by the FCC for certain electronic devices—primarily those that emit radio frequency (RF) energy—before they can be marketed or sold in the United States. Cannabix has received an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited test report confirming compliance with electronic emissions standards.

The electronic emissions testing for the Cannabix BCU was conducted in accordance with CFR Title 47 FCC Part 15 for the U.S. market. Additionally, testing was completed in conformance with ICES-003 Issue 7, the Canadian standard for electronic devices published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Similar to the FCC in the United States, ISED sets limits and measurement methods for RF emissions and administrative requirements for electronic devices sold or used in Canada.

Testing was performed at QAI Laboratories in British Columbia. QAI has Telecommunication Certification Body (TCB) designation by the FCC and is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab recognized in both the U.S. and Canada for electrical safety evaluations and certification.

The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) system incorporates Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies, designed to collect and preserve breath samples for analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. Cannabix has a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc, a global leader in forensic drug testing for over 25 years. Omega holds multiple federal and international certifications and operates a world-class facility with extensive experience in novel drug detection technologies. Together, Cannabix and Omega are advancing the commercialization of the MBT system for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

Figure 2. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware with Breath Collection Unit (BCU) taking a breath sample.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to regulatory testing described in this news release; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors; and the completion of future financings.

