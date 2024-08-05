Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Cannabix Technologies Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Cannabix Technologies Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on July 24, 2025 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of SHIM and Associates LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of five directors: Dr. Raj Attariwala, Dr. Phillip Olla, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and William Corl.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.