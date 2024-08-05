Cannara Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at disruptive prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive awards under the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”), and restricted share unit compensation plan (the “RSU Plan”) (collectively, the “Incentive Plans”).

The awards were granted aligning with the completion of the Company’s fiscal year-end on August 31, 2025, which marked five consecutive years of commercial operations and year-over-year revenue growth since launching its cannabis business.

In accordance with and subject to the terms of the Incentive Plans and the applicable requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Company has granted, effective August 28, 2025:

3,625,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.44 per share, will vest in equal monthly installments over a period of three (3) years, and will expire ten (10) years from the date of grant.

145,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to members of the board of directors. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without additional consideration and will vest in full on the second anniversary of the date of grant.

The grants are subject to the terms of the Incentive Plans and the applicable requirements of the TSXV.

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s low electricity costs, Cannara’s facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca .



