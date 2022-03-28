CannaVault™ Systems Inc. “Harvest Max” in prototyping stage

GRAND FORKS, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CannaVault™ Systems Inc. is now proud to announce the “Harvest Max” entering prototyping phase.

The “Harvest Max” is being created with the home grower in mind who wants to store their harvest so it will stay fresh, safe and secure until next harvest time. With the four-plant limit in Canada and getting 2 to 2.5 pounds per outdoor plant, a 10 kg (5 kilo) harvest is not uncommon and the Harvest Max will store it all. Inside dimensions are 20” (50 cm) wide by 16” (40 cm) deep by 20” (50 cm) high. The Harvest Max is our largest personal storage unit and also our Mini Commercial Unit.

The legal cannabis industry is in its infancy and CO2 is a relatively new topic, even for packaging and storage before it gets to the consumer. Mold growth and degradation of quality have been major concerns, especially for long term storage for personal harvest, and CO2 can be the solution. Cannabis can lose between 10% and 23% THC in one year if not stored properly.

Cannabinoid, turpene and potency degradation will happen naturally over time and cannabis can eventually lose much of what it was purchased it for. Environmental factors such as light, temperature, moisture and oxygen can speed up or slow down the process, and maintaining a controlled environment with low oxygen, low light and stable temperatures will combat the natural processes that degrade the herb, allowing it to stay fresh and viable for longer. https://www.cannavaultsystemsinc.com/co2

Open the CannaVault™ “Harvest Max” using the CannaVault™ App to sample the contents, and when you close the unit, a sensor inside will detect low CO2 levels and the chamber will automatically fill with CO2, sealing out oxygen and sealing in freshness and flavor, eliminating the possibility of mold and oxidization.

Child and pet safety with cannabis has been an industry challenge, and CannaVault™ Systems Inc. has stepped up to the plate with the CannaVault™ line of child safe products secured with phone app control, so only authorized users can access the contents. Open/Close unit, check temperature, humidity and more with the app. Monitor unit at a glance with LED indication for power and CO2.

The “Harvest Max” can also be bolted to the floor for added security.

CannaVault™ “Harvest Max” food grade stainless steel body helps to maintain consistent temperatures, eliminate light exposure and add CO2 to replace the oxygen. The “Harvest Max” is the ultimate product to store your harvest, keeping it fresh and secure till next harvest.

About CannaVault™ Systems Inc.

CannaVault™ Systems Inc. is a BC company developing child safe and contamination safe storage systems for the Canadian cannabis market in personal and commercial applications.

