Canoe Financial announces sub-advisor change for Canoe Preferred Share Portfolio Class

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) announced today a change to the sub-advisor for Canoe Preferred Share Portfolio Class (the “Fund”). Additionally, Canoe Financial has announced changes to the distribution frequency for Series UC of Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class.

Sub-Advisor ChangesOn November 1, 2020, Fiera Capital Corporation will cease to act as sub-advisor for the Fund. Canoe Financial will remain as portfolio manager and be responsible for managing the investment portfolio of the Fund.The Fund will be co-managed by portfolio managers Rohan Thiru, CPA, CA, CFA, and Steve DiGregorio, B.Eng., MBA.Rohan Thiru will manage the Fund’s bonds and hybrid investments. He draws on extensive knowledge of the Canadian corporate debt market and more than 15 years of investment and financial services experience, including 10 years of credit research. Rohan manages Canoe Bond Advantage Fund and is a multiple FundGrade A+ and Lipper awards recipient.Steve DiGregorio will manage the Fund’s equity portfolio. He draws on 14 years of investment management experience, including 10 years of experience investing in preferred shares, and more than 10 years of global corporate engineering experience. Steve manages Canoe Premium Income Fund.“As an independent investment manager, our objectives and interests are aligned with those of our investors. Canoe Financial’s extensive in-house expertise in the preferred share market, combined with the Fund’s flexibility allows us to take advantage of unique market opportunities and add value through an actively managed dual process fixed income strategy,” said Marc Goldfried, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Fixed Income at Canoe Financial.Change in Distribution PolicyEffective November 1, 2020, Series UC securityholders of Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class may receive monthly returns of capital and/or income, or capital gain distributions on the last business day of each month. These monthly distributions are not guaranteed and will be based on Canoe Financial’s view of current market conditions, the types of securities available and historical distribution levels.About Canoe FinancialCanoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies, managing over $8.0 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2020) across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has significant national presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.Investor Relations

