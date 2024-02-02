Canoe Financial wins five 2023 FundGrade A+ Awards for outstanding performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) is recognized with five 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards for outstanding performance.

Canoe Financial 2023 FundGrade A+ Award winning funds:

FundGrade calculation date 12/31/2023.

The FundGrade A+® rating was designed to recognize best performing funds that deliver the most consistent risk-adjusted returns. It is a yearly award that honours the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout a calendar year.

“I’m extremely proud of our investment team and their success delivering category-leading performance in some of the most important asset classes for Canadian investors,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $14.7 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About FundGrade A+ Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Canoe Equity Portfolio Class Series A performance for the period ended 12/31/2023 is as follows: 4.13% (1 year), 15.22% (3 years), 13.70% (5 years), 9.70% (10 years) and 7.12% (since inception-February 2011). Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class Series A performance for the period ended 12/31/2023 is as follows: 4.34% (1 year), 10.47% (3 years),9.79% (5 years), 7.21% (10 years) and 5.20% (since inception-February 2011). Canoe North American Monthly Income Portfolio Class Series A performance for the period ended 12/31/2023 is as follows: 4.71% (1 year), 7.76% (3 years), 7.45% (5 years), 6.21% (10 years) and 6.71% (since inception- December 2012). Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class Series A performance for the period ended 12/31/2023 is as follows: 13.34% (1 year), 9.74% (3 years),11.93% (5 years), 11.00% (10 years) and 11.02% (since inception-November 2013). Canoe Global Equity Fund Series A performance for the period ended 12/31/2023 is as follows: -14.57% (1 year), 6.13% (3 years), 10.60% (5 years), 10.60% (10 years) and 12.24% (since inception-August 2011).

Further information

Investor Relations

Canoe Financial LP

1–877–434–2796

[email protected]

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



