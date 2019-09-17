Tuesday, September 17, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Canopy CEO Search

CBJ — Canopy Growth’s chairman says the company should have a new chief executive officer named before the end of the year.

Chairman John Bell says the search has been underway for some time now and a number of good candidates are in the mix.

Bruce Linton was terminated from his role as co-CEO in July after its biggest shareholder Constellation Brands said it was disappointed in its latest earnings. Current chief executive Mark Zekulin, who had previously been co-CEO alongside Linton, has said he would stay on until a suitable replacement was found.

