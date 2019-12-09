Canopy Growth Names New CEO

CBJ — Cannabis manufacturer Canopy Growth of Smiths Falls, Ontario has named David Klein as its new chief executive officer. He will assume his new position on January 14, when current CEO Mark Zekulin steps down.

Klein is currently the CFO at Constellation Brands, which is Canopy Growth’s largest shareholder. He has also been chairman of the board at Canopy, but will be replaced by another executive.

Zekulin is a founding employee at Canopy and served in a variety of roles including president, then president and co-CEO, and finally as CEO after co-founder Bruce Linton was ousted earlier this year. Linton was fired due to shareholders’ dismay over what they felt were disappointing financial results.

