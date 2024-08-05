Capital Power and the CFL celebrate season wrap-up and $30,000 donation for Indigenous Youth Roots

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) and the Canadian Football League (“CFL”) are proud to celebrate a successful 2025 season partnership to honour, empower and strengthen connections with Indigenous communities across Canada through the power of sport.

Brought together by the CFL and Capital Power, the Edmonton Elks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosted youth flag football clinics in Alberta and Ontario for Indigenous youth. Led by CFL players, the clinics focused on skills development, teamwork, and sharing the joy of football.

Additionally, as the Official Partner of the CFL’s Truth and Reconciliation Donation program, Capital Power committed to matching up to $30,000 in sales of the 2025 New Era sideline collection, which featured logos designed by Indigenous artists, with proceeds going towards Indigenous Youth Roots (“IYR”), an Indigenous-led organization that works with communities to provide programs, grants, and opportunities to empower Indigenous youth across Canada.

Capital Power proudly presented IYR with the full $30,000 match, thanks to the generous support of CFL fans, at the CFL Eastern Final game on November 8.

“At Capital Power, we believe in supporting future generations through meaningful initiatives that benefit the communities where we live and work,” said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, Capital Power. “Our collaboration with the CFL this season has been a meaningful step in strengthening our connections with Indigenous communities across Canada. We are proud to help empower the next generation of changemakers through teamwork, skills-building, and opportunities. Thank you to CFL fans, who made it possible to reach our $30,000 donation goal.”

“Sport has an incredible ability to bring people together through shared passion and strength,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud of our efforts with Capital Power to create lasting connections with our Indigenous communities. The life lessons taught through football – communication, resilience, adaptability and much more – empower youth on and off the field, and we’re grateful to our fans for joining us to support our country’s future CFLers and young leaders.”

“IYR’s work, in empowering Indigenous youth to become vibrant leaders of our collective futures, is rooted in community. Thanks to Capital Power, the CFL, and the fans, we can continue to grow our activities that uplift Indigenous youth,” says Conrad Prince, Executive Director of IYR. “We know from our engagements with youth that they are looking for spaces where they can feel seen and supported. With this generous donation, we can keep on building these spaces and create more opportunities for young people to thrive.”

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis homeland. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f65cb18c-188e-4d72-ba55-772cecaef62c



