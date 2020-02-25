Capital Power named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Honoured for a second straight year, Capital Power is one of only three Canadian companies recognized, and one of nine Energy and Utilities companies worldwide.

“At Capital Power, we value integrity and are devoted to doing what’s right – not only for our people, investors and the planet today – but for generations to come,” said Kate Chisholm, Q.C., Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer of Capital Power. “This recognition from the Ethisphere Institute affirms our dedication to elevating environmental, social and governance practices in our industry as we proudly work to deliver Responsible Energy for Tomorrow.”“We are proud to have our corporate governance policies, ethics and compliance practices, and community engagement programs once again recognized by Ethisphere,” said Leigh Mulholland, Chief Compliance Officer of Capital Power. “This is an honour for the company and a credit to the integrity of our employees who strive to do what’s right each day. Our practice of ethics in action promotes a culture of accountability and contributes to the long-term value of our company.”The World’s Most Ethical Companies® award is administered by the Ethisphere Institute, an organization that brings together leading global companies to define and promote best practices for ethics and compliance. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “As one of three Canadian companies selected for this recognition, I would like to congratulate everyone on the Capital Power team and commend them for their continued commitment to fostering a culture that promotes integrity as the foundation of its operations and stakeholder engagement.” About the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Award

In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. This award recognizes those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities.The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, and evaluates more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Related Links

2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,200 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Approximately 800 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Illinois. For more information, please contact :

