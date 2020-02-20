Capital Power selected as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for the fifth year in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2020, marking a fifth year of recognition from Canada’s Top 100 Employers for our employee programs. Capital Power is proud to foster a diverse and empowering workplace that meaningfully supports our employees throughout each stage of their career. Capital Power was also recently named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People (2020) for a second time in a separate competition also administered by Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“People are at the core of our business and being honoured as one of Alberta’s Top Employers, as well as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, recognizes our ongoing commitment to provide a workplace that values our employees, supports their development and empowers them to succeed,” said Jacquie Pylypiuk, Vice President, Human Resources. “We passionately support the growth and wellbeing of our employees to ensure they are able to feel and perform their best both in and out of the workplace.”Capital Power was recognized this year for our programs promoting financial and physical wellness, as well as initiatives supporting a community-focused workplace. The competition selection committee highlighted the following programs and benefits as contributing to our selection:Health: As part of the organization’s health benefits plan, Capital Power offers flex credits, allowing all employees to determine the appropriate levels of health and dental coverage, or alternatively, distribute funds to a Health Spending Account, Personal Spending Account or to an Employee Savings Plan. Eligible employees can also use credits to purchase additional paid time off. All employees receive $500 as a base for their personal spending account, which can be used for well-being items including a wide variety of professional counselling services, child/elder care, nutrition programs, transit passes or gym memberships.Financial: Publicly-traded Capital Power encourages employees to adopt an ownership mentality through a share purchase plan (within its savings plan where Capital Power matches up to 5% of employee contributions) and a number of additional financial incentives available for some employees, year-end bonuses, and referral bonuses of up to $2,500.Community Involvement: Capital Power focuses its charitable efforts on preserving and strengthening community character, ecology and cultural heritage, through supporting a number of local, national and international organizations each year. Capital Power also manages a matching donations program called “GENerosity” to encourage employees to give back. About Alberta’s Top Employers

Alberta’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. This is the 15th edition of the annual editorial competition, which evaluates employers based on the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Related Links

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,200 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Approximately 800 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Illinois. For more information, please contact :

Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com



