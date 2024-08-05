Skip to content
CapitalMarketsDad.com Pledges 100% of Clothing Sales to Support Families Devastated by Texas Floods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapitalMarketsDad.com with its go to apparel for parents balancing the high stakes world of capital markets and family life, is stepping up in a big way. 100% of sales proceeds in 2025 from its entire clothing line will be donated to families affected by the recent devastating floods in Texas.

The Texas floods have displaced families, destroyed homes, and uprooted lives. CapitalMarketsDad.com is asking its community of dads, moms, and market pros to turn everyday purchases into needed relief funds.

About CapitalMarketsDad.com:
More than just apparel, CapitalMarketsDad.com is a brand dedicated to parents working in the demanding capital markets world. Here, business savvy meets dad jokes, too much coffee, and the daily hustle of parenting all with a mission to support each other in work and life.

For media inquiries, or more information:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.capitalmarketsdad.com


