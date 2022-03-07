CAPREIT Acquires Luxury Six-Building Québec Portfolio

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has completed the purchase of a six-property luxury portfolio of modern, recently-constructed apartment buildings in Montréal, Laval, Côte Saint-Luc and Saint Hyacinthe, Québec. The portfolio totals 516 residential suites including 44 bachelor, 236 one-bedroom, 211 two-bedroom and 25 three-bedroom apartments as well as three commercial units. The properties, built between 2017 and 2021, were acquired for $281.0 million, funded by CAPREIT’s Acquisition and Operating Facility and the assumption of $55.5 million in mortgages with a weighted average interest rate of 2.75% and 6.5-year term to maturity.

The suites range between 687 square feet and 1,056 square feet in size and include modern designs with open-concept kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private terraces. Resident amenities include gyms, outdoor pools terraces and rooftop patios. The properties are close to shopping, transit, parks, recreational facilities, and schools. There is currently an active lease up program for these properties.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our asset allocation strategy to enhance the average age and quality of our portfolio while adding large and well-appointed luxury suites in demand by today’s discerning market,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “Additionally, the new energy-efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting systems, low-flow bathroom fixtures, electric vehicle charging stations and resident self-metering all meet our goal of improving our environmental performance and long-term sustainability.”

VICTORIA B.C. ACQUISITION

CAPREIT also announced today that on February 25, 2022, it had acquired a 24-suite apartment property in Victoria, British Columbia for approximately $7.2 million in cash. The property, 100% occupied, is located in the James Bay neighbourhood close to downtown Victoria with easy access to shopping, libraries, and local attractions including the Royal BC Museum and the B.C. Parliament House.

